MP among women taking up arms to defend Ukraine

By Easwaran Rutnam

A Ukrainian MP is among women who have begun to take up arms to defend Ukraine as Russian troops continued a military offensive despite ongoing peace talks in Belarus.

The member of Parliament and a Ukrainian beauty queen are among several women who have now joined the resistance to fight Russian troops.

Photographs of Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik posing with a Kalashnikov has gone viral on social media.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Mirror from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, MP Kira Rudik said that she posted that image to show that even women can fight like men.

She said that every effort is being taken to defend Ukraine adding that she had no faith in any attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate peace.

Even as Rudik was speaking to Daily Mirror, sirens went off in Kyiv as Russian troops made every attempt to penetrate the city.

Rudik said that despite being a staunch critic of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, she appreciated the fact that he stayed in Ukraine during the fighting and did not try to flee.

She also appreciated the huge support extended by Ukrainians and others overseas who have been protesting opposite Russian missions against the military invasion.

Rudik called on the international community to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to prevent Russian aircraft from bombing the country. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)