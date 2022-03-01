Massive 7 1/2 hour power cuts given the go ahead

Massive 7 1/2 hour power cuts have been given the go ahead by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that they were compelled to approve the 7 1/2 hour power cuts as there is no sufficient fuel to operate the electricity generators.

He said that the 7 1/2 hour power cuts will be enforced tomorrow (Wednesday) for 5 hours in the day and 2 1/2 hours at night.

Accordingly, the power cuts will be enforced for 5 hours according to a schedule between 8am and 6pm and between 6pm and 11pm.

“There is nothing we can do about this,” Ratnayake said at a media briefing today.

He said that the power cut is expected to have a major impact on the public.

However, Ratnayake said that since the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) does not have fuel to operate the generators at full capacity the situation is beyond their control.

Ratnayake also claimed that the Cabinet was alerted in writing and verbally on the steps that should be taken to avert a crisis but there was no response. (Colombo Gazette)