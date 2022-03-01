EGUARDIAN partners with Yellow.ai as the First ever Value-Added Distributor to deliver elevated value to enterprises through CX and EX automation solutions

EGUARDIAN, a leading Value-Added Distributor and a technology enabler in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, has announced a partnership with Yellow.ai, the world’s leading next-gen Total Experience (TX) Automation Platform to provide effective, personalized CX and EX automation solutions to its customers in today’s highly competitive business market.

The partnership brings together the world’s leading Conversational AI Platform for brands across the globe and one of the key value-added distributors in the APAC region with an array of global technology products. Customers of EGUARDIAN in the APAC region will now be able to redefine how businesses interact with their customers and employees with Yellow.ai’s most cost-effective, secure, and easy to integrate solutions, delivering elevated CX and EX through automation.

Built atop the sturdiest in-house NLP engine, Yellow.ai offers a unique industry and function-agnostic platform with pre-built language models. Its Dynamic AI agents support 100+ languages across 35+ channels for enterprises to deliver human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale.

Mafaz Fahrid – CEO of EGUARDIAN stated, “How to enhance the customer experience, is one of the most challenging questions many enterprises face today with the increasing demand for international business and personalized services in today’s highly competitive business world. This is where conversational AI can help organizations to reimagine business potentiality by going beyond set boundaries in customer experience and modern marketing. As EGUARDIAN, we are delighted to be the first ever value-added distributor of Yellow.ai , leader in the industry to empower the enterprise around the world with this cutting edge – data savvy technology”.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-Founder of Yellow.ai said, “Enterprises across the globe are swiftly embracing Conversational CX and EX solutions to transform the way they do business- a strategic decision that has become pivotal today. We believe our partnership with EGUARDIAN is a concrete step towards further enabling enterprises in their adoption of Conversational AI Platforms, to help automate their customer and employee experience. The partnership will help enterprises in the APAC region create a highly effective Total Experience (TX) automation strategy, leading to 70 percent reduction in operational costs and 30 percent increase in human agent productivity.”

About EGUARDIAN

EGUARDIAN has evolved as one of the key Value-Added Distributor and technology enablers in the APAC region that specializes in providing innovative technology products and services for Cyber Security, Data Centre Networking and Digital Transformation to help organizations in achieving business continuity, effective resource management, availability, and security by rendering a true business value. EGUARDIAN comprises professionals in the industry to deliver the best array of technology solutions. The company has also been hailed as a dynamic Value-Added Distributor in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives while consistently growing its footprint in the Asian Region.

Visit https://www.eguardian.com/ for more details.

Follow us https://www.linkedin.com/company/eguardian

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is the world’s leading next-gen Total Experience Automation Platform, that aims to make every conversation fulfilling and delightful for your customers and employees. The platform is trusted across 70+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino’s, Sephora, Zalora, Zenyum, Food Panda, JD.ID and Mah Sing Group. Powered by Dynamic AI agents for enterprises, the company aims to deliver human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale, through its no-code/low-code bot builders. Recognised by Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, IDC, and G2 crowd as a leader, the company has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.

Visit www.yellow.ai for more information. Contact us at contact@yellow.ai