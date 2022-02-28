UNHRC 49th Session begins with Sri Lanka on the agenda

The 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) began today with Sri Lanka on the agenda.

In its resolution 46/1, the Human Rights Council had requested the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to enhance its monitoring and reporting on the situation of human rights in Sri Lanka, including on progress in reconciliation and accountability.

OHCHR was also requested to present a written update to be discussed in the context of an interactive dialogue at its forty-ninth session.

Accordingly, the Council will consider the written update of OHCHR on Sri Lanka at the ongoing session. (Colombo Gazette)