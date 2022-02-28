Sri Lankans offer food and lodging to stranded Ukrainians

By Easwaran Rutnam

There is an outpouring of support for Ukrainians stranded in Sri Lanka, with free accommodation and food being offered by several Sri Lankans and others.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga told Daily Mirror that the Cabinet will decide today if to offer free visa extensions for the stranded Ukrainians or if they will need to pay a fee.

Ukrainians stranded in Sri Lanka as a result of the invasion of their country by Russian troops, have appealed for lodging until the fighting ends and flights to Ukraine resume.

Facebook has now been flooded with offers of free accommodation and food by some hotels and resorts as well as individuals.

The Farmhouse in Ambewela published a notice saying it is offering its cottage to stranded Ukrainians for free.

Owners of a 5 bedroom villa in Kalutara also posted a message on Facebook saying their villa is open free to Ukrainians stranded in the area.

The Danish Villa is Arugam Bay has also posted a message offering free accommodation to all stranded Ukrainians in Sri Lanka.

Several individuals around the country have also posted messages on Facebook offering food and lodging to Ukrainians stranded in Sri Lanka.

When contacted by Daily Mirror, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that the Government has so far not decided on offering accommodation to the stranded Ukrainians.

He said that any individual or institution can offer accommodation to the Ukrainians if they so wish to do so.

Ranatunga said that the Cabinet will decide today if to extend the visas of the stranded Ukrainians free of charge or for a fee.

Meanwhile, the authorities are also anticipating asylum claims from some of the stranded Ukrainians who do not wish to return even after the war ends.

The asylum claims are likely to be made to local UN agencies with most expected to seek protection in a western country.

Ukrainians have staged demonstrations in Colombo and Galle against the Russian invasion.

A similar demonstration has been called for opposite the Russian Embassy in Colombo today (Monday). (Courtesy Daily Mirror)