Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert

That warning became sharper on Sunday when he ordered the Russian defence minister and the chief of the military’s general staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces on a “special regime of combat duty”.

After Mr Putin’s announcement, the EU announced an unprecedented new raft of sanctions and actions against Russia, including:

The financing of weapons for Ukraine

A total ban on Russian planes using EU airspace

Barring state media outlets Sputnik and Russia Today from EU territory.

These measures come on top of other sanctions already imposed by Western nations, which include asset freezes on major banks and wealthy individuals, including Mr Putin himself.

The US ambassador to the United Nations said Mr Putin’s nuclear deterrent order showed he was escalating the Ukraine conflict in an unacceptable manner.