The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved 3-hour power cuts tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the PUCSL, 3-hour power cuts will be enforced around the island tomorrow.

The power cuts will be enforced according to a schedule between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. tomorrow for all areas.

The PUCSL had approved power cuts lasting over 5-hours in some areas today (Monday).

The power cuts were enforced in stages during the day and at night. (Colombo Gazette)