Cardinal briefs Pope on push for justice in Sri Lanka

Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith briefed Pope Francis today on the push for justice in Sri Lanka in relation to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Catholic Church said that Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith met the Pope in the Vatican this afternoon for talks.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith was to raise concerns over the investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka had said earlier it had no option but to seek international assistance in the push for justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) had appealed to the Government time and again in all its statements and the recent Pastoral Letter of 14th January 2022 to bring before the Courts of Justice all responsible for the onslaught on hundreds of innocent lives, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference said in a statement.

The CBCSL said it is appalled at the failure on the part of the Government and the Attorney General’s Department to move to implement the recommendations made by the Commission of inquiry into the Easter Sunday Bomb Attack. (Colombo Gazette)