Basil Rajapaksa acquitted in another case

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has been acquitted in another case, this time in the case over the misappropriation of ‘Divineguma’ funds.

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court acquitted Rajapaksa today from the case over the alleged misappropriation of funds in 2015.

Rajapaksa was the Minister of Economic Development when the funds were allegedly misappropriated.

Earlier this month Rajapaksa and former Director-General of the Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka had been acquitted from the 2015 almanacs ‘Lith’ distribution case.

They were accused of printing 5 million almanacs with the image of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to be used as election propaganda during the 2015 presidential polls.(Colombo Gazette)