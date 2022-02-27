World’s largest aircraft Antonov 225 destroyed by Russian military

The world’s largest aircraft, the Antonov 225, is believed to have been destroyed by the Russian military in an attack on Ukraine.

Satellite images showed what seemed to be the hanger of the plane being attacked.

The Antonov Company said that until the AN-225 is inspected by experts they cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya held multiple records which included the heaviest aircraft ever built, and largest wingspan of any aircraft in operational service.

Other records held by the An-225 were cargo related in terms of weight and length as the Antonov An-225 had the capability to carry up to 640 tonnes (705 short tons). (Colombo Gazette)