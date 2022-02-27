Toxic gas from barbecue grill kills couple in Nuwara Eliya

Toxic gas from a barbecue grill is believed to have caused the death of a couple who were on holiday in Nuwara Eliya.

The couple had been sleeping inside their rented room with the extinguished barbecue when they were found dead today.

According to the Police, the couple aged 59 and 58 from Kurunegala and their children had a barbecue dinner at night.

Fearing that the grill would get damaged if kept outside, the couple had kept it inside their room and slept.

The children had found that their parents had not awoken this morning and were found dead on the bed.

The Police suspected toxic gas from the grill may have caused the death of the couple in the closed room with no ventilation.

Carbon monoxide emanating from barbecue grills and used to heat homes have caused the deaths of a number of people around the world.

Experts advise not to keep extinguished grills inside closed rooms with poor ventilation as toxic gases can still remain in the grill after it is used. (Colombo Gazette)