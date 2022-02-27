Sri Lankan footballer found dead in Maldives

Club Valencia’s Sri Lankan defender Duckson has been found dead in his apartment in Male’ City last night. An official from Valencia confirmed the news to “Mihaaru”.

The Valencia official said the apparent suicide has been brought to the attention of the police.

Duckson had not been able to play in the Dhivehi Premier League match between Grande and Valencia due to injuries suffered in the previous match.

Duckson had shown remarkable defense for Sri Lanka during the SAFF Championship held in the Maldives last year.

During the SAFF Championship, Duckson said the Maldives is his second home. This is his second season in the Maldives. He played for TC Sports Club last season.

Valencia signed the agreement with Duckson after his commendable performance at TC. Duckson played a key role in Valencia’s success in the President’s Cup, which ended last month. He also completed the final match played in Alifushi, R. Atoll with a head injury.

Duckson played in the position of Valencia’s Midfielder, Ashad Ali (Adubarey) in the last two games due to his 15 day prison sentence.

Duckson is one of the four Sri Lankan players playing in the Maldives this season. Sri Lankan coach Amir Alagich said in an interview with “Mihaaru” that Sri Lankan footballers playing in the Maldives would benefit the Sri Lankan national team. (Courtesy The Edition – Maldives)