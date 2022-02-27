PUCSL approves continuation of extended power cuts

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the continuation of extended power cuts tomorrow (Monday).

According to the PUCSL, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had requested approval for power cuts to be enforced in some areas lasting 5 hours and 15 minutes.

The PUCSL said it has approved power cuts for 5 hours and 15 minutes in areas which fall under groups P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W.

The PUCSL said that the power cut in these areas will be for 2 hours and 45 minutes between 8.30am and 4.45pm and 2 hours between 4.45pm and 9.45pm.

Meanwhile, power cuts of 4 hours and 40 minutes will be enforced in areas falling under groups A, B, C.

The power cuts in these areas will be enforced for 2 hours and 40 minutes between 8.30am and 4.30pm hours and 2 hours between 4.30pm and 10.30pm.

The power cuts are being enforced as there is a shortage of fuel to operate some of the power generators. (Colombo Gazette)