Nearly 4,000 Ukrainian tourists in Sri Lanka to get visa extension

Nearly 4,000 Ukrainian tourists currently in Sri Lanka are to be granted a visa extension owing to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that the Government is considering extending the visas of Ukrainian tourists who are unable return home.

He said that a proposal in this regard will be presented to the Cabinet during its weekly meeting tomorrow (Monday).

Ranatunga also said that the Ministry of External Affairs is also discussing the proposal with the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Minister Ranatunga also mentioned that since visas are issued to tourists for a minimum period of one month, necessary steps will be taken after considering the expiration date of visas for Ukrainian tourists in the country.

According to the Tourism Development Authority, nearly 4,000 Ukrainian tourists are currently staying in Sri Lanka, while the number of Russian tourists staying in Sri Lanka is close to 11,500. (Colombo Gazette)