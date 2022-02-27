Maithripala maintains he was not alerted prior to Easter attacks

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says even if he is crucified he will maintain that he was not alerted prior to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Speaking at an event held at a church in Polonnaruwa today, the former President said that he is being falsely accused of being alerted prior to the attacks in April 2019.

“Allegations are being made that I went overseas despite being alerted about the attacks. This is false,” he said.

Sirisena said that if he was alerted about a possible attack he would not have left the country.

The former President said that he had travelled to Singapore for medical attention and was admitted to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for treatment.

He also denied claims that he was alerted while in hospital.

Sirisena has been accused of disregarding the intelligence information about an attack taking place on Easter Sunday in 2019. (Colombo Gazette)