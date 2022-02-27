Indian fishermen arrested north of Talaimannar

The Sri Lanka Navy has detained another Indian trawler with 08 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Indians were detained in the seas north of Talaimannar, during a patrol carried out last night (Saturday).

The Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular patrols and operations to curb illegal fishing activities of foreign fishermen in Sri Lankan waters.

The latest detection was made during a patrol carried out by a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the North Central Naval Command in the seas north of Talaimannar.

Accordingly, the Navy took hold of the Indian trawler with 08 Indian fishermen who were engaging in bottom trawling.

The Navy has so far this month (February) detained 9 Indian fishing vessels and arrested 59 fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters. (Colombo Gazette)