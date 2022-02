A major fire caused extensive damage to a storage facility in Jampettah Street, Colombo today.

The Fire Brigade said that at least 10 fire trucks had been dispatched to extinguish the flames.

Some buildings adjoining the storage facility had also caught fire.

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) fire brigade assisted the Colombo Fire Brigade to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still not known. (Colombo Gazette)