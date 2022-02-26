US-supported Sri Lanka@100 Hosts “Return to Growth” Webinar Featuring Industry Thought Leader Tiffani Bova

Sri Lanka@100 hosted a webinar featuring Tiffani Bova, author of the Wall-Street Journal-bestselling book Growth IQ, to inspire mid-market companies with insight into sustained business growth. Hosted in partnership with USAID, NDB Bank, Entrepreneur’s Organization, and the Exporter’s Association of Sri Lanka, nearly 300 attendees participated in the February 24 webinar, including small business owners and corporate leaders.

Guest speaker Tiffani Bova shared key insights on how companies can stay relevant and create an engine to drive sustained growth. She also spoke about regaining ground after a period of muted sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The webinar was a great opportunity for local companies and SMEs to get insights from a global thought leader in the calibre of Tiffani Bova. Her track record and experience are testament to her thought leadership, and I’m certain that the participants gained immense insights from the session. At Sri Lanka@100, we are committed to fostering a growth mindset and enabling them to develop effective growth strategies,” commented Kumudu Gunasekara, the Co-Founder of Sri Lanka@100.

“USAID’s Sri Lanka@100 project is fostering the next generation of successful businesses in Sri Lanka,” said USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman. “Through this webinar series, SL@100 partners learn from top tier business leaders from around the world to help drive businesses forward.”

Tiffany Bova is an industry thought-leader with significant experience in advising start-ups and Fortune 500 companies on sales and channel strategies. Currently a Global Customer Growth and Innovation evangelist at Salesforce, Ms. Bova previously served as a Vice President at Gartner covering sales transformation and channel innovation.

Launched in 2020, Sri Lanka@100 is a private sector-led business development platform supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to unlock the growth of high-potential mid-market firms through advisory services for accelerating growth, optimizing internal operation, and attracting smart capital. The webinar is part of Sri Lanka@100’s vision to support the growth of the local small and medium enterprise (SME) ecosystem. Find out more about Sri Lanka@100 at https://srilanka100.lk/.