Union Assurance Circle of Excellence Relaunches with Bigger & Better Rewards

Union Assurance Circle of Excellence, the most exclusive Bancassurance rewards scheme in the Sri Lankan Insurance industry, has been relaunched with a bigger and better rewards scheme to recognise the company’s high-performing Insurance Relationship Officers (IROs), Regional Managers, and Zonal Managers.

Commenting on the relaunch, Vindya Cooray, the Chief Bancassurance Officer of Union Assurance, stated, “Being the Largest Bancassurance Provider in the country, we believe that our staff is our biggest asset. The Circle of Excellence was relaunched as we strive to continue benchmarking our premier rewards and recognition scheme with that of international standards. We want to reward our valuable staff who provide superior customer service with bigger and better rewards for their hard work and dedication.”

The Union Assurance Circle of Excellence offers a wide array of financial, lifestyle, recognition, skill development, and membership rewards. Amongst the array of benefits offered includes a luxury vehicle, foreign tours, significant cash rewards, opportunities for career advancement through exclusive training and development programmes, and customised Circle of Excellence merchandise.

While rewarding high performers, this programme also intends to develop a customer-centric and enthusiastic workforce capable of recognising superior customer need assessments and service delivery to enrich the purchasing and user experience of customers.

Moreover, the Union Assurance Circle of Excellence acted as an incentive to the Insurance Relationship Officers to achieve a record-breaking performance in 2021, assisting the Company to achieve industry-leading status by recording 300 Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) qualifiers.

With many accolades under its belt, the Bancassurance channel of Union Assurance has grown over the years to become the number one Bancassurance provider in the country, covering over 360 bank branches of six leading bank partners.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalisation of Rs. 15.9 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 47.5 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 250% as of September 2021. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With an island-wide branch network and an over 3,000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.