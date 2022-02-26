Uber partners with the Ministry of Transportation to promote road safety

Uber announced a partnership with the Road Safety Volunteers task force set up by the Ministry of Transportation today. The partnership is aimed at making roads safer in Sri Lanka by helping reduce potential accidents caused due to faulty vision.

As part of the partnership, Uber will invest more than LKR 2 million to help 5000 highly engaged drivers and courier partners in Colombo get access to free eye check-ups and free vision correction glasses for up to LKR 2000 each. Uber has joined hands with the Eyecare Institute to serve as the facilitator for providing these services. At the inaugural event, Hon. State Minister of State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry, Mr. Dilum Amunugama, distributed free vision correction glasses to top-rated Uber driver-partners and Uber Eats delivery partners.

Hon’ble State Minister of State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry Mr. Dilum Amunugama, said, “We recognize the public health risk caused by the rising number of road accidents. Our Road Safety Volunteers Task Force has recognized faulty vision as a key contributing factor to such accidents. Today, private companies like Uber can play a critical role in reducing such incidents by supporting vision correction measures for drivers and delivery partners. Uber’s efforts to offer free eye check-ups and vision correction glasses with the Eyecare Institute is a step in the right direction.”

Speaking on the partnership, Bhavna Dadlani Jayawardena, General Manager, Uber Sri Lanka, said, “Safety is paramount at Uber. Over the years, we have used a mix of technology-led features and human interventions to enhance safety on our platform. Our partnership with the Road Safety Volunteers Task Force will be an important step towards supporting safer roads in Sri Lanka. With the Eyecare Institute, drivers and delivery partners on our platform will get access to much-needed eye care and to make trips safer.”

Drivers and delivery partners who wish to avail of the free eye tests will be required to visit the Eyecare Institute facility in Colombo during weekdays between 8.30 am to 6.30 pm.

