Poet Ahnaf Jazeem signs petition against PTA

Poet Ahnaf Jazeem, who was detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) for 18 months, today signed a petition in Mannar against the PTA.

Jazeem and his family attended a campaign held in Mannar by the Tamil National Alliance to seek support to abolish the PTA.

The poet and his family members signed the petition in the presence of TNA MPs M.A Sumanthiran and Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam.

The 25-year-old poet was arrested on 16 May 2020 by the Terrorism Investigations Department (TID) on charges of promoting Islamic extremism and was detained under the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act.

He was released on bail in December last year. (Colombo Gazette)