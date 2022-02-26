Mount Lotus Eye and ENT Hospitals successfully concludes free health camp

Mount Lotus Eye and ENT Hospitals, the newest hospital of its kind in Sri Lanka, successfully carried out its first-ever free health camp at the hospital premises in Mount Lavinia recently to mark the official inauguration of the hospital late last year.

During the all-day health camp hundreds of patients visited the hospital to get their eyes and hearing checked from the hospital’s experienced healthcare professionals. In addition to basic eye and hearing tests, the Mount Lotus team also tested patients’ blood sugar, blood pressure, and Body Mass Index (BMI) and subsequently provided medical advice as to how to live a healthier lifestyle. Special discounts were also given to all patients for spectacles and hearing devices. Given the pandemic in the country, the health camp was held in accordance to the COVID-19 health guidelines stipulated by the authorities.

Dr. Saman P. Basnayake – General Manager of Mount Lotus Eye and ENT Hospitals stated, “The Mount Lotus Eye and ENT Hospitals which opened in November of last year is the newest of its kind in the country. One of the goals of our hospital is to give back to those who are unable to access quality eye and hearing care. This health camp, which is the first of many we will be conducting on a regular basis, helped a large number of patients to not only get their eyes and ears tested but also get other vital statistics checked and obtain advice from our medical experts. There was a very positive response from the hundreds who visited and I am grateful to our team for making this health camp a great success.”

Located at No.102, Galle Road, Mount Lavinia, Mount Lotus Eye and ENT Hospitals is a specialized hospital dedicated to providing world-class range of Eye and ENT medical solutions to local and international patients. The hospital is fully-equipped with modern medical technologies and highly-acclaimed, skilled professionals to provide medical and surgical solutions for any kind of Eye and ENT impairment. The hospital’s well-trained specialists have years of experience and are backed by a professional, friendly support team who are knowledgeable in taking good care of patients. By using state-of-the-art equipment, they are able to carry out a wide range of Eye and ENT services that will provide patients with highest quality care in Sri Lanka.