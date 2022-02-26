Maliban sponsors Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club towards supporting new generation of cricketers

Maliban Biscuit Manufactories (Pvt) Ltd, one of Sri Lanka’s most trusted and respected consumer brands recently sponsored the Bloomfield Sports Club towards supporting the upliftment of the new generation of Sri Lanka’s budding cricketers. This initiative is part of Maliban’s long-term commitment and dedication towards their corporate social responsibility goals, ensuring the empowerment of citizens across all communities nationwide.

Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club is one of Sri Lanka’s oldest legacy cricket clubs founded in 1892 and is the home of many cricketing legends that have qualified for the national Sri Lankan cricket team. The Club is a first-class cricket team based in Colombo and has won the Premier Trophy eight times since its inception.

Through this sponsorship, Maliban will support the betterment of the Bloomfield club, providing young cricketers the chance to display their skill and passion towards the sport. Cricket is a treasured sport that occupies a celebrated place in our society. Maliban aims to provide a platform to further develop cricket in Sri Lanka, while leveraging its strong financial performance as one of Sri Lanka’s leading consumer brands, towards creating significant social value by empowering the nation’s young budding cricketers.

Commenting on the initiative, Roshan Mahanama, Vice President of Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, said “At a time when cricket is gaining a lot of momentum, we highly appreciate the support given by Maliban towards the betterment of Sri Lankan cricket. Cricket in Sri Lanka is no longer just a sport: it is a shared passion that unifies communities, and we are always on the lookout for young talented individuals who share a passion towards developing the sport in Sri Lanka.”

“Maliban is a company with a proud history of nearly seven decades. Over the years we have contributed to the society through numerous means with the sole objective of giving back to our nation. We are deeply committed towards earning the trust of our customers and delivering the highest quality products. Both Maliban and Bloomfield Cricket club share the same legacy. Therefore, we are extremely proud to support this Club which has a proud history, towards the betterment of Sri Lankan cricket” said Maliban Group CEO Ravi Jayawardena.

As one of Sri Lanka’s leading heritage consumer brands, Maliban has always supported national initiatives through its comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility drive, which has been exemplified over the past 60 years through the plethora of initiatives implemented by the Company.