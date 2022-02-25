Ukrainians in Sri Lanka stage demonstration against invasion

Ukrainians in Sri Lanka staged a demonstration opposite the Russian Embassy in Colombo today against the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine.
The Ukrainians as well as a number of others held placards and appealed for international pressure against the Russian invasion.
The protesters said that ordinary Russians do not support the war.
They also said that several civilians and not just soldiers have been killed as a result of the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine’s army was on Thursday trying to repel a full-scale Russian invasion, with fierce battles taking place close to the capital Kyiv.
However, Russian troops began to enter Kyiv today (Friday) even as thousands began to evacuate the city. (Colombo Gazette)
Pictures courtesy Daily Mirror