Speaker orders Police probe over incident involving Harin Fernando

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has ordered a Police investigation into an incident involving Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harin Fernando in Parliament yesterday.

The Speaker said that he had sought an investigation over an attempt by Fernando to bring a parcel into Parliament yesterday.

He said that there was no issue over the MP bringing a torch into Parliament but there was an issue over the parcel and a situation which subsequently arose between the MP and the Police.

Opposition MPs staged a protest in Parliament yesterday using torches, forcing sittings to be temporarily suspended.

The SJB staged the protest to draw attention to the power cuts being enforced in the country.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena had earlier raised concerns over unauthorised objects being brought inside Parliament.

He said that the Parliament Police had attempted to confiscate the items but were prevented from doing so by the SJB MPs.

SJB MP Harin Fernando said that the torches were brought to Parliament to use when visiting the toilet if there is a power cut.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that the Police have been given the responsibility to prevent unauthorised objects from being brought into Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)