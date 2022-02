Lanka Indian Oil (LIOC) has increased the price of petrol and diesel.

LIOC said that the price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 20 per litre and diesel by Rs. 15.

The price increase comes after world oil prices rose following the crisis in Ukraine.

Fuel prices were increased by both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) in December.

Earlier this month LIOC increased fuel prices further but fuel sold by the CPC remained unchanged. (Colombo Gazette)