Keheliya blames CEB over massive electricity bill

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has blamed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) over his massive unpaid electricity bill.

Rambukwella said that he has now consulted his lawyers over the matter.

 

Post Views: 109

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.