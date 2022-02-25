Keheliya blames CEB over massive electricity bill

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has blamed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) over his massive unpaid electricity bill.
Rambukwella said that he has now consulted his lawyers over the matter.
Following a story on Social Media about an outstanding electricity bill invoiced to my residence, I would like to state the following with a video explanation. I trust this will empower you to make the right judgement & not give ear to misinformation & fake news. pic.twitter.com/kJday2qMvE
— Keheliya Rambukwella (@Keheliya_R) February 25, 2022