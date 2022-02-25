Catholic Church in Sri Lanka decides to seek international assistance

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka says it has no option but to seek international assistance in the push for justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference said that more than 1000 days have passed since the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attack.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) has appealed to the Government time and again in all its statements and the recent Pastoral Letter of 14th January 2022 to bring before the Courts of Justice all responsible for the onslaught on hundreds of innocent lives, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference said in a statement.

The CBCSL said it is appalled at the failure on the part of the Government and the Attorney General’s Department to move to implement the recommendations made by the Commission of inquiry into the Easter Sunday Bomb Attack.

“As there seems to be not only a delay but attempts to hide the truth, exploit the massacre for political gain and also to complicate the issues, we see no option other than to seek international assistance to help mete out justice to the victims,” the CBCSL said.

Together with His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo, the CBCSL said it reiterates the need to adopt the said option. (Colombo Gazette)