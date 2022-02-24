Union Assurance Makes History with Record-breaking 300 MDRT Qualifiers!

Union Assurance PLC, the fastest growing Life Insurer in Sri Lanka, announced the historic achievement of producing the highest number of qualifiers in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) in the history of the Life Insurance industry in Sri Lanka. A record total of 300 MDRT qualifiers were reported, representing an increase of 74% from 2020.

The Company achieves industry-leading status recording five (5) Top of the Table qualifiers, twenty (20) Court of the Table qualifiers, and two hundred and seventy-five (275) MDRT qualifiers.

MDRT is a global and independent association that is internationally recognised as the standard of excellence in Life Insurance and financial services. Its members are required to generate a certain level of premium, commission, and income, and demonstrate professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct, and outstanding client service.

Commending the achievers, Jude Gomes, the Chief Executive Officer, stated, “It makes me immensely proud of our advisors to be recognised in the highest echelons of insurance and financial services professionals as the number 1 MDRT Achiever in Sri Lanka, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recording a number as impressive as 300 reflects the outstanding work that our advisors perform every day as trusted partners of our customers. I would convey my sincere appreciation to our advisors and all those who have worked relentlessly to deliver exemplary performance while adhering to the highest ethics. We shall continue supporting our advisors in enhancing their proficiency to assist our customers achieving their dreams. We are equally grateful to our customers for placing their trust in us.”

The Company places a strong focus on empowering its sales force to deliver best-in-class customer experiences administering professional training programmes, providing state of the art technological support while also offering industry leading recognition.

Senath Jayatilake, the Chief Distribution Officer of Union Assurance, commented, “The Agency and Corporate business lines take great pride in the MDRT qualifier number as it reiterates that Union Assurance goes to great lengths to ensure that its agents and financial advisors are of the highest calibre. We believe that knowledgeable, driven, and disciplined sales personnel are the core of service excellence. The launch of the UA Premier Club exemplifies the importance Union Assurance places on providing superlative customer service, as well as the Company’s overarching goal of constantly raising the bar towards surpassing international standards.”

Vindya Cooray, the Chief Bancassurance Officer, stated, “We are delighted to have the Bancassurance channel of Union Assurance grown over the years to become the number one Bancassurance provider in the country. As the country’s largest Bancassurance provider, our qualified and experienced agents are committed to providing best-in-class services to customers through the Bancassurance channels. The Union Assurance Circle of Excellence was launched as a tribute to the hard work and commitment of our Insurance Relationship Officers, and to provide opportunities for them to enjoy the best rewards and recognitions in the industry.”

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 15.9 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 47.5 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 250% as of September 2021. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With an islandwide branch network and an over 3,000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.