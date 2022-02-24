UK and Sri Lanka discuss security and migration

The United Kingdom (UK) and Sri Lanka discussed security and migration during a meeting between UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the UK Saroja Sirisena.

Priti Patel tweeted saying that they also discussed the longstanding friendship between both countries.

“Delighted to welcome Sri Lankan High Commissioner @SarojaSirisena to the @UKHomeOffice today. We discussed shared issues of security and migration, as well as the longstanding friendship between our countries and the deep, personal ties across our communities,” Patel tweeted.

High Commissioner Sirisena tweeted in response thanking the UK Home Secretary for the warm reception and productive discussion.

She said she looks forward to continuing the dialogue towards tangible results. (Colombo Gazette)