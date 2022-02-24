Remaining Sri Lankans in Ukraine to be evacuated

The remaining Sri Lankans in Ukraine are to be evacuated, the Foreign Ministry said.

Issuing a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that in view of the situation in Ukraine escalating, the Foreign Ministry has instructed the Sri Lanka Embassy in Ankara, which is concurrently accredited to Kyiv, to take appropriate measures to coordinate the safe passage of the remaining Sri Lankan nationals in Ukraine.

Sri Lankan nationals in Ukraine have been advised to contact the 24×7 hotline established at the Sri Lanka Embassy in Ankara via mobile: +90 534 456 94 98 ; land line: +90 312 427 10 32; email: slemb.ankara@mfa.gov.lk. (Colombo Gazette)