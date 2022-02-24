President wants commission to resolve railway worker issues

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi to appoint a Commission to resolve issues of railway workers.

The President issued the instructions following an observational visit to the Mechanical Engineering Factory in Ratmalana belonging to the Sri Lanka Railway Department today (24).

The President ordered that all existing issues, including recruitment and resource management, be addressed within two months.

Rajapaksa also instructed officials to auction unused items in the factory and use the money for the Railway Department and the welfare of the employees.

He also issued instructions to improve the working environment in the factory. (Colombo Gazette)