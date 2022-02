Over 5 hour power cuts have been approved for some areas tomorrow (Friday), the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said today.

The PUCSL said that power cuts will be enforced for 4 hours and 40 minutes in some areas and 5 hours and 15 minutes in other areas.

The power cuts are being enforced as there is a shortage of fuel to operate power generators in the country. (Colombo Gazette)