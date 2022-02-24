Opposition MPs stage protest in Parliament using torches

Opposition MPs staged a protest in Parliament today using torches, forcing sittings to be temporarily suspended.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged the protest to draw attention to the power cuts being enforced in the country.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena had earlier raised concerns over unauthorised objects being brought inside Parliament.

He said that the Parliament Police had attempted to confiscate the items but were prevented from doing so by the SJB MPs.

SJB MP Harin Fernando said that the torches were brought to Parliament to use when visiting the toilet if there is a power cut.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that the Police have been given the responsibility to prevent unauthorised objects from being brought into Parliament.

The SJB MPs then staged a protest in the House raising placards and holding torches.

The Speaker suspended sittings for 10 minutes as the protest continued. (Colombo Gazette)