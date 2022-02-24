Navy detains 22 Indian fishermen off Jaffna

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized two Indian trawlers with 22 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Indians were arrested during a patrol carried out by a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the Northern Naval Command in Sri Lankan waters north of Kankasanthurai and northwest of the Kovilan Lighthouse in Jaffna.

The Indians were detained during a patrol carried out on the night of 23rd February 2022.

The Navy took hold of the Indian trawlers with 22 Indian fishermen while they were engaging in bottom trawling. (Colombo Gazette)