India win first T20 against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma-led Indian unit kicked-off the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a handsome 62-run win in the series opener in Lucknow.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were the architect behind India’s big win as the duo dictated the proceedings to help India post 199/2 in 20 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka could only muster 137/6 in 20 overs. After being invited to bat first Ishan and Rohit Sharma got the hosts off to a brilliant start as the pair added 111 runs for the opening wicket.

Rohit was dismissed on 44(32) by Lahiru Kumara in the final delivery of the 12th over, following which Shreyas Iyer joined Ishan in the middle.

Ishan was dismissed on 89(56) by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. Iyer returned unbeaten on 57(28), while Jadeja scored 3(4).

Among the tourists Charith Asalanka returned unbeaten on 53 off 47 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer picked two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja, who was playing his first match after returning from an injury, scalped one. Yuzvendra Chahal too picked a wicket.

The second T20I will be on February 26 in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. (Courtesy Hindustan Times)