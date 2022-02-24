British Police arrest suspect over murder of Sri Lankan journalist Nimalarajan 

The British Police have arrested a suspect over the murder of Sri Lankan journalist Mylvaganam Nimalarajan in the year 2000.

The Metropolitan Police War Crimes team had been appealing for information as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder committed in Sri Lanka more than 20 years ago.

Officers from the War Crimes Team – part of the Counter Terrorism Command – arrested a 48-year-old man at an address in Northamptonshire on Tuesday, 22 February as part of a proactive operation, the Metropolitan Police said today.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001. He was taken into custody, and has since been released under investigation.

The arrest relates to the murder of journalist Mylvaganam Nimalarajan who was killed in 2000.

Nimalarajan’s family have been informed of this development, and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries continue, and officers are eager to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation – particularly members of the Sri Lankan community who emigrated to, and now reside in, the UK, the Metropolitan Police said.

“This is a significant update in what is a sensitive, complex investigation. There will still be people who may have information, particularly in relation to the murder of Mr Nimalarajan, and we would urge those people to come forward and help achieve justice for Mr Nimalarajan’s family,” Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said.

The Met Police War Crimes Unit sits within the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command. It is committed to investigating and bringing to justice anyone who may fall under the UK’s jurisdiction and who is suspected of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide or torture anywhere in the world. This approach directly supports the UK Government’s ‘no safe haven’ policy. (Colombo Gazette)