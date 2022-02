Veteran journalist Bandula Padmakumara of ‘Mul Pituwa’ fame has passed away.

Padmakumara passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

He had reportedly been in hospital to seek treatment for a kidney ailment.

Padmakumara was a former Editor in Chief of the Lakbima newspaper and a former Chairman of Lake House.

He was best known for the ‘Mul Pituwa’ TV programe where be presented the newspaper headlines of the day. (Colombo Gazette)