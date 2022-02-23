State Minister Nimal Lanza warns his colleagues

State Minister Nimal Lanza today warned his colleagues in the Government saying he is prepared to respond if they continue to attack him.

Lanza told Parliament that some Ministers and MPs have been attacking him over the past few weeks.

The State Minister also said that he has written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa raising some concerns.

He said that the concerns were with regards to some issues in his Ministry.

Lanza said that he hopes the President will respond to the concerns positively.

The State Minister said that he remained silent over the issues in his Ministry because the country was facing more serious matters.

However, he said that some Ministers and MPs in the Government began to attack him.

He said that he can also respond but his supporters have urged him to remain silent. (Colombo Gazette)