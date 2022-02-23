Sri Lanka makes payment for diesel on ship

Sri Lanka has made a payment to purchase diesel on a ship berthed outside the Colombo Port.

The Ministry of Energy said that USD 35.3 million was paid for 37,500 metric tonnes of diesel.

Funds had been released earlier to unload petrol on one ship but not for diesel on the second ship and fuel on the third ship.

The Government did not have sufficient USD to pay for the diesel.

However, the Ministry of Energy said that funds had now been released to secure the diesel on the ship.

The Ministry of Energy also noted that there has been a request to drastically increase the price of fuel.

However, so far no decision has been taken on the matter. (Colombo Gazette)