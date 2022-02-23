Pakistan PM seeks to upgrade bilateral ties with Sri Lanka

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan desires to comprehensively upgrade bilateral relations in all fields with Sri Lanka.

He said this at a meeting with the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne in Islamabad, Bol News reported.

The premier underscored that Pakistan attached immense importance to its relations with Sri Lanka as a reliable friend and partner.

He was of the view that the security and defence cooperation between both countries was a key component and a factor of peace and stability in the region.

On the other hand, Vice Admiral Nishantha stressed the close bilateral ties between the two countries.

Sri Lanka Navy Commander also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support at international and regional fora.

PM Imran Khan also extended an invitation to the Sri Lankan leadership to visit Pakistan. (Colombo Gazette)