No request by CEB for 7-hour power cut

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has not made a request for a 7-hour power cut, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said.

There have been reports that the CEB has requested for a 7-hour power cut.

However, the PUCSL told Colombo Gazette that there has not been such a request.

Power cuts lasting as much as 4 hours and 40 minutes in some areas have been approved by the PUCSL.

The power cuts will be enforced in groups according to a schedule.

The CEB said that the power cuts will also affect Colombo 1-15 from tomorrow (Thursday). (Colombo Gazette)