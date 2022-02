India willing to make investments in Sri Lanka

India is willing to make investments in Sri Lanka to help it ease a financial crisis, the Reuters news service quoted Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as saying.

Sri Lanka has been suffering a severe shortage of foreign exchange, leading to widespread power cuts in recent days after being left unable to pay for fuel shipments.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa is to travel to India again as the relationship between both countries strengthens.

Rajapaksa, who was in India in December, will travel to New Delhi again.

During the upcoming visit Rajapaksa will sign a USD 1 billion financial assistance deal with India.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to visit Sri Lanka in March to attend the BIMSTEC Summit. (Colombo Gazette)