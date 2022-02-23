Fonseka says some soldiers may have done wrong

Former Army Commander, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, says he had suspicions that some soldiers might have done something wrong during the war.

Speaking in Parliament today, Fonseka said that soldiers who fought the war always followed international laws and conventions.

However, he said some soldiers might have done something wrong and that must be investigated to protect the image of the other troops.

Fonseka also slammed the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

He accused her of being misled by LTTE supporters on the war crimes issue.

Fonseka asked if Michelle Bachelet had an issue with Sri Lanka for defeating terrorism.

Bachelet is to update the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on the Sri Lanka issue at the upcoming session. (Colombo Gazette)