Exel BPO to strengthen UK-Sri Lanka offshore staffing relationship with 100% growth in talent acquisition by 2023

Exel BPO the local arm of EXEL SOLUTIONS LTD. (UK) – a UK owned entity working with SMEs, providing access to a globally skilled workforce based in Sri Lanka, announced the expansion of its operation aimed at 100% growth in talent acquisition by 2023, to cater to the growing demand of Sri Lanka’s skilled elite to be placed with leading UK SMEs.

Under the purview of Managing Director, Exel BPO – Mohomad Khayam who will be spearheading the expansion and overall business development of the leading BPO service provider for UK-based SMEs, the firm is expected to create expansive networking and employment opportunities for Sri Lanka’s budding young talent. The expansion is aimed at catering to the growing demand of skilled professionals – remotely based, with superior competencies to thrive in the UK market.

Khayam’s two [02] decades of experience put him in the ideal position to further develop the industry for Sri Lanka in an attempt to better the standards, practices and overall prowess of Sri Lanka’s local market through foreign employment and foreign exchange entering the nation. In addition, Khayam has set his sights on increasing Exel BPO’s talent acquisition by 100% in the next 2 years.

Speaking with Exel BPO, Managing Director – Mohomad Khayam stated: “With the BPO sector constantly evolving, digital transformation has sufficiently increased the need for quality talent in order to support our clients and employees. Our end-to-end Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions are designed to allow our clients to have the option of using any combination of our services or the complete package to cater to their individual needs. In addition, we are looking at opportunities where we can work with Sri Lankan & International regulatory bodies & other interested parties to further boost the prowess of this venture and the industry as a whole.”

Exel BPO is currently welcoming qualified accountants and professionals with experience in the financial sector, who will be paired with the ideal UK-based firm – allowing for a win-win for both SME and employee and is expected to create foreign job opportunities for over 200 applicants in the next twelve [12] months.

Concluding, Khayam noted, “Sri Lanka continues to be a much sought after frontier for hiring, for two reasons – one being the availability of skilled, qualified accountants and the second being the reduced cost of remote employment for these SMEs in the UK. Even with employees being paid far above the industry standard in Sri Lanka, salaries are far more cost-effective for these UK based businesses. In addition, these remotely-based employees gain invaluable access and experience with working in foreign markets and with varying degrees of international stakeholders, expanding their career horizons overall. My intention is to give something back to Sri Lanka and work towards finding new ways to uplift the economy – through Exel BPO and its ties to the UK.”

Exel BPO was launched in 2017 as a means by which to cater to the high demand created by continued staff turnover in the UK and has since inception made immense strides in placing qualified Accountants from Sri Lanka with burgeoning businesses in the UK. The firm has noted an increasing demand in the UK market for services such as these and aims to strategically capture and cater to these needs to supplement plans for growth. Located in the heart of Colombo, the firm works to adapt its outsourcing services to cater to the specific needs of any business, assisting in achieving specific business goals. Exel BPO’s business methodologies enable SMEs to focus on their core competencies, whilst reducing risk through secure and reliable processes, enabling new levels of a successful business.