Power cuts lasting over 4 1/2 hours given go ahead

Power cuts lasting over 4 1/2 hours have been given the go ahead by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

The PUCSL said that power cuts lasting as much as 4 hours and 40 minutes in some areas have been approved for tomorrow (Wednesday).

The power cuts will be enforced in groups according to a schedule.

Groups A, B, and C will experience power cuts for 4 hours and 40 minutes while the other groups will experience power cuts for 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The decision to enforce power cuts had been taken by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) as there is a shortage of fuel to operate the generators. (Colombo Gazette)