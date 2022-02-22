Jeevan Kumarathunga resigns from SLFP

Former Parliamentarian Jeevan Kumarathunga has resigned from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

He said he has resigned from all posts held in the SLFP with immediate effect.

Kumarathunga accused the SLFP of failing to follow a proper policy.

He said that the SLFP backs the Government one day and criticises the next.

Kumarathunga said that party supporters are disappointed with the double standards of the SLFP.

The former MP said that he has decided to work with the New Lanka Freedom Party in future.

He said that the New Lanka Freedom Party will invite others to form a new broad coalition.

The New Lanka Freedom Party has been registered under former Minister Kumara Welgama. (Colombo Gazette)