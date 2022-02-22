Hollywood star George Clooney makes brief stopover in Sri Lanka

Hollywood star George Clooney made a brief stopover in Sri Lanka for his private jet to refuel.

The Bombardier Global Express XRS landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport for refuelling.

Clooney was seen posing for a photograph with an unidentified official from Sri Lanka inside the private jet.

The Hollywood actor was also given some Sri Lankan goodies while he waited for the jet to refuel and take off.

George Clooney’s wife Amal Clooney visited Sri Lanka in 2015 to push for the safety of her then client, former President Mohamed Nasheed. (Colombo Gazette)