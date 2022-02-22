Evidence related to Easter attacks handed over to Speaker

All evidence related to the Easter Sunday attacks, contained in a report compiled by a Presidential Commission, were handed over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana today.

The evidence was part of a report compiled by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to investigate the 2019 attacks.

Director General, Legal Affairs at the Presidential Secretariat, Attorney-at-Law Harigupta Rohanadeera handed over the extracts from the report to the Speaker.

The final report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attack was tabled in Parliament on April 8th, 2021.

However, owing to legal reasons the relevant evidence was not released.

The Presidential Media Unit said that the relevant files have now been handed over to Parliament on the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)