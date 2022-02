Two Sri Lankans have been killed in a car accident in Romania, the Romanian media reported.

According to the Observator News, the accident took place in the commune of Horia.

The driver of the car lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into the two Sri Lankans on the side of the road.

The two Sri Lankans were walking on the sidewalk when the vehicle came from the opposite direction and crashed into them.

The Sri Lankans were employed in Romania. (Colombo Gazette)